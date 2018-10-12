Romney Stumps For Senate Hopeful McSally In Phoenix

Facing a tight race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, Republican candidate Martha McSally has recruited former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney for a Friday rally.

Romney, a heavy favorite in the Senate race in Utah, will appear with McSally in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. The area is heavily Mormon, and Romney is arguably the nation's best-known member of the Salt Lake City-based faith. McSally is in a tight race with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.