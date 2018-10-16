2019 Trial For Man Charged With Killing Arizona Trooper

An April 2019 trial has been scheduled for an Avondale man charged in the shooting death of an Arizona state trooper nearly three months ago during a roadside struggle on Interstate 10.

Isaac Damon King has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the July 25 shooting death of 24-year-old Trooper Tyler Edenhofer.

Credit Arizona Department of Public Safety / Fallen Arizona DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhoffer

Authorities say officers were struggling with King when he somehow got hold of another trooper's gun and fired two shots.

The shots killed Edenhofer and wounded another trooper.

The struggle began after troopers responded to a call that a person was throwing rocks at vehicles on the interstate.

Authorities say King was on medication for anxiety and depression.