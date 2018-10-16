Coconino County Reports First Flu Cases of the Season

The snow season may have shown up early in northern Arizona, but flu season is right on time.

Health officials in Coconino County have confirmed two cases of influenza.

“Having two flu cases at the beginning of October, mid-October is not unusual at all,” says Coconino County Public Health Services District Sarah Shildecker.

The best way to guard against the flu, Shildecker says, is to get vaccinated.

“The flu shot is recommended for everyone who’s six months and older unless you’ve had some sort of life-threatening reaction to a flu vaccine in the past,” she says.

Mohave County confirmed the area's first flu cases a little over a week ago.

Schildecker says it’s too early to tell how bad this year’s flu strains will be or how effective the vaccine will be against them.

“Last season was very severe, so we want to make sure we’re taking as many precautions as we can this year in order for people to protect themselves and protect others.”

Other than getting vaccinated, precautions include washing your hands frequently, staying home if you suspect you have the flu and sneezing into the crook of your arm.