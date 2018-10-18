Cottonwood Man Points Gun At Neighbors Over Loud Music

Police in Cottonwood say a man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbors over loud music.

They say 63-year-old Ronald Lewy is facing one felony count of disorderly conduct involving a weapon.

It was unclear Wednesday if Lewy has a lawyer yet.

Police were called to a Cottonwood home around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported Lewy was allegedly intoxicated and walked over to their house with a gun in his hand and pointed it at them, stating their music was too loud.

Lewy returned to his residence before police arrived.

Police say Lewy told officers that he did point a gun at his neighbors, but it wasn't loaded and he wasn't going to hurt anyone.

He says the neighbors' loud music is an ongoing problem.