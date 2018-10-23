Judge And Hiking Guide Author Richard Mangum Dies At 81

Former Coconino County Superior Court Judge and hiking guide author Richard Mangum has died at the age of 81 from necrotizing pneumonia.

Mangum and his wife Sherry authored several editions of Flagstaff and Sedona hiking guides. They also created the Flagstaff Historic Walking Tours, popular with visitors from all over the world. Mangum was the second generation of his family to work at the flagstaff law firm Mangum, Wall, Stoops and Warden. He served as a Superior Court Judge in Coconino County from 1977 to 1993. Mangum presided over the first murder case in Arizona where DNA was admitted as evidence. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, 2 daughters and an extended family.