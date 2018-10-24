© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Vice President Mike Pence To Stump For McSally At Yuma Rally

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2018 at 4:55 AM MST
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Yuma on Friday to stump for two-term Republican congresswoman Martha McSally.

She's vying for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat against Democratic three-term congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump was in Mesa to rally the GOP voter base and announce his support of McSally as the Nov. 6 general election draws near.

The McSally-Sinema race is considered one of the most competitive in the country.

Trump and Pence have been travelling around the nation to bolster Republican candidates.

