Arizona Court To Explain Why It Kept 'Invest in Ed' Off Ballot

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to explain its reasons for barring a ballot proposal seeking to raise income taxes on the wealthy to fund schools from appearing on the November ballot.

The state's high court plans to release its written ruling on Friday.

The seven-member court barred the voter initiative from the ballot in August. It issued a brief order saying a majority found the measure's description of a tax rate change and failure to mention elimination of tax bracket indexing created a danger of confusion or unfairness. It left a full explanation for later.

Opponents said the tax hike would have harmed the economy, while supporters touted an estimated $690 million for schools.