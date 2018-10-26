Poetry Friday: 5 Little Goblins

Many of you will probably spend this weekend putting the finishing touches on Halloween costumes and stocking up on candy. Today's installment of Poetry Friday may give you some inspiration. Some of KNAU's youngest listeners read spooky Halloween poems. It's no trick...it's an absolute treat!

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU / KNAU Rhys Collins, age 10

Rhys Collins

My name is Rhys and I am 10 years old. My favorite Halloween candy is Nerds and Swedish Fish. Today I’m going to read a poem called ‘Halloween’:

Halloween, the night when no one says goodnight,

when Jack-o-‘lanterns light up at night.

‘Cause people know that at the end they’ll find something.

Something spicy.

Something sweet.

So many delicious treats to eat.

Who knows what spooks await?

In pumpkin patches you will find a fright.

‘Cause kids rule the streets on Halloween night.

Boo!

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU / KNAU Emerson Selkirk, age 7

Emerson Selkirk

My name is Emerson Elizabeth Selkirk, and I am 7. For Halloween I’m going to be a skeleton. Today I’m going to read ‘The Skeleton Parade’:

The skeletons are out tonight.

They march about the street,

with bony bodies, bony heads

and bony hands and feet.

Bony bony bony bones

with nothing in between.

Up and down and all around

they march on Halloween.

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU / KNAU Natty Bringhurst, age 8

Natty Bringhurst

My name is Natty, and I’m 8 years old. This year I’m going to dress up as Black Panther. Today I’m going to read a poem called ‘I’m a Little Scarecrow’:

I’m a little scarecrow,

Raggedy and worn

I wear a hat,

And a shirt that’s torn.

When the crows come,

I wave and shout,

“Away from my garden! Get out!”

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU / KNAU Adeline Wolverton, age 8

Adeline Wolverton

My name is Adeline Wolverton, and I am 8 years old. This year I’m going to dress up as Frankenstein. Today I’m going to read a poem called ‘Three Little Ghosts’:

Three little ghosts on Halloween night,

saw a witch and shrieked in fright.

The witch just laughed and shouted, ‘Boo!’

One ghost ran home, and then there were two.

Two little ghosts who shivered and shook,

with every single step they took.

When the door opened wide,

one little ghost said to the other,

‘I’m going home and staying with my mother’.

One little ghost can’t have much fun.

So, he ran home and then there were none.

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU / KNAU The Grim Reaper, age 8 (aka Samuel Nelson)

Samuel Nelson

My name is Samuel Nelson. I’m 8 years old. Today I’m wearing a Grim Reaper costume, and my favorite candy is Skittles. I’m going to read a poem called ‘Happy Halloween’:

It’s late and we are sleepy,

The air is cold and still.

Our jack-o-lantern grins at us

Upon the window sill.

We’re stuffed with cake and candy

And we’ve had a lot of fun,

But now it’s time to go to bed

And dream of all we’ve done.

We’ll dream of ghosts and goblins

And of witches that we’ve seen,

And we’ll dream of trick-or-treating

On this happy Halloween.

Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at gillian.ferris@nau.edu.