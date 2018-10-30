Flagstaff Business Owners Offer Competing Perspectives in Minimum Wage Debate

Flagstaff voters passed a phased-in minimum wage increase two years ago. Now city residents will have another opportunity to weigh in, as business owners, workers and other groups debate the wage’s effects on the local economy. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Proposition 418 would undo annual raises that’ll make Flagstaff’s minimum wage $15.50 per hour by 2022. The measure, if passed, would keep the local wage the same as the state’s until it’s capped in a little more than two years at $12.50.

The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and some local businesses say the increase simply isn’t sustainable. Rob Wilson owns Timberline Firearms, a retailer and shooting range located outside the city limits.

"The minimum wage is going to have a much wider impact than just the voters of Flagstaff and the city limits itself … We’re obviously going to have to match and beat those wages in order to get the quality of folks that we need to have work in our facility," he says.

Beth Heenan, co-owner of the Village Baker, however, supports the wage increase and says her business has flourished since it passed.

"Everything for us has been on the uptick and it’s been nothing but positive. We’ve had happier customers, we’ve had happier employees, even though we were doing really well before … When people really enjoy their work and they are valued in that way, I think that it makes a real difference," she says.

Flagstaff’s minimum wage is currently $11 an hour and is set to increase by a dollar Jan. 1, 2019. Only residents who live within the city limits can vote on Prop 418.