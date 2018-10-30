Navajo Nation To Appeal Dismissal Of Case Against Wells Fargo

The Navajo Nation is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit it filed against Wells Fargo, accusing the company of engaging in predatory and unlawful practices.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last month at the request of Wells Fargo.

The company argued that many claims were addressed through a previous consumer protection action, and that the tribe lacked standing to file other claims.

The tribe filed a notice of appeal Friday with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Navajo President Russell Begaye has said the tribe will not back down in its efforts to hold Wells Fargo accountable for harming Navajo people and especially tribal elders.

Wells Fargo has five branches on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona, and 12 others within a 30-minute drive.