© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Officials Euthanize 3 Bighorn Sheep To Stop Disease

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2018 at 7:40 AM MST
BighornSheep-34-2000.jpg
Cronkite News
/

Arizona officials say they were forced to euthanize three bighorn sheep that had been in contact with escaped domestic sheep to prevent disease from spreading to hundreds of bighorns living in the rugged mountains near Yuma.

Regional supervisor Mike Sumner of the state Game and Fish Department said in a statement Wednesday that the step was needed to prevent disease carried by domestic sheep from spreading to the bighorn sheep population.

Some of the escaped domestic sheep were located, but others are still missing. Some of the captured sheep were found to carry a contagious disease that could spread to the estimated 700-800 bighorns in the area.

An estimated 300 domestic sheep escaped temporary grazing enclosures. More than 50 domestic sheep were found dead in a canal.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press