Poetry Friday: We Remember Them

Funerals began this week in Pittsburgh for the eleven people murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue. They were gunned down inside a place of worship, targeted for practicing their faith. Many family, friends and community members are now “sitting shiva” for the departed: a Jewish tradition of mourning that lasts seven days and includes prayers, songs and many other customs. In this week’s installment of Poetry Friday, KNAU listener Amber Meyer recites a poem sometimes read during shiva. She shares it with us today to honor the lives lost.

We Remember Them, by Sylvan Kamens and Rabbi Jack Riemer

At the rising sun and at its going down; We remember them.

At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter; We remember them.

At the opening of the buds and in the rebirth of spring; We remember them.

At the blueness of the skies and in the warmth of summer; We remember them.

At the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of the autumn; We remember them.

At the beginning of the year and when it ends; We remember them.

As long as we live, they too will live, for they are now a part of us as We remember them.

When we are weary and in need of strength; We remember them.

When we are lost and sick at heart; We remember them.

When we have decisions that are difficult to make; We remember them.

When we have joy we crave to share; We remember them.

When we have achievements that are based on theirs; We remember them.

For as long as we live, they too will live, for they are now a part of us as We remember them.