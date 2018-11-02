State Parks Leader On Leave Following Complaint

The leader of the state parks department has been placed on administrative leave following complaints that she allowed potential archaeological sites to be bulldozed to make way for new cabins and other improvements.

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Sue Black was put on leave “to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.” Spokesman Daniel Ruiz says former state COO Ted Vogt would serve as interim parks department director.

The action came after a former state archaeologist filed a complaint alleging that Black and other top parks officials ignored his repeated warnings that their actions violated regulations prohibiting destruction of artifacts and archaeological sites.

Black has kept her job despite facing three previous inquiries, including that she was disrespectful toward staff.