© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

State Parks Leader On Leave Following Complaint

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2018 at 5:11 AM MST
Sue-Black620.jpg
Arizona Capitol Times
/

The leader of the state parks department has been placed on administrative leave following complaints that she allowed potential archaeological sites to be bulldozed to make way for new cabins and other improvements.

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Sue Black was put on leave “to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.” Spokesman Daniel Ruiz says former state COO Ted Vogt would serve as interim parks department director.

The action came after a former state archaeologist filed a complaint alleging that Black and other top parks officials ignored his repeated warnings that their actions violated regulations prohibiting destruction of artifacts and archaeological sites.

Black has kept her job despite facing three previous inquiries, including that she was disrespectful toward staff.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press