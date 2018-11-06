© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Voters Make Final Decisions In Arizona Election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2018 at 5:01 AM MST
Citizens Clean Elections Commission
Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election.

Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.

Voters will also decide whether to re-elect Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. They'll also choose officials for the state's various statewide offices from attorney general to corporation commissioner. A Republican-backed measure to permit an expansion of charter schools is on the ballot. So is a Democratic-backed one to increase the state's renewable energy standard.

The majority of Arizona voters have already cast their ballots early for the election. Officials are forecasting potentially record turnout for a midterm.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
