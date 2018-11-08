Republicans File Suit Over Ballot Count In McSally/Sinema Race

Republican Party officials are suing to limit which ballots can be counted in the tight race over Arizona's U.S. Senate seat.

Election officials are sill counting more than 600,000 ballots in Arizona's neck-and-neck Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. The two are separated by only a few thousand votes.

Officials say it will likely be several more days before a final count is called. Most of the uncounted ballots are in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties. In northern Arizona, there are still ballots to count in Apache and Navajo counties.

Republican Party officials filed a lawsuit yesterday to limit which ballots can be counted. Four group plaintiffs filed the suit last night, challenging the way counties have allowed voters to fix signature problems on mailed-in early ballots. The lawsuit asks a judge to prevent county officials from counting certain ballots that were delivered with signature issues. It's unclear how many of those ballots exist.