Maricopa County Opposes Request For More Time To Make Claims Against Arpaio's Illegal Patrols

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2018 at 7:48 AM MST
Maricopa County is opposing a request to give Latinos who were illegally detained when then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio disobeyed a court order six more months to apply for taxpayer-funded compensation.

The one-year period for filing claims is scheduled to end Dec. 3, but immigrant rights advocates have said more time is needed to locate those who were illegally detained when Arpaio disobeyed the order to stop his traffic patrols targeting immigrants.

Associated Press
