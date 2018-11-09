Poetry Friday: Gila Monster Angels On Mars Hill
When a poet and a songwriter fall in love, you get this week's Poetry Friday segment. Flagstaff-based poet James Jay wrote 'Mars Hill' after a snowy night-hike years ago with his future wife, Alyson, In response, Alyson wrote the song 'Gila Monster Angels'. Today, we put them together for Poetry Friday.
James Jay:
'Mars Hill', for Alyson
That night-hike up Mars
Hill, a flask of John Powers going
down fast, my finger brushing
your hand on the exchange,
big full moon, and light-rain
that morphed to sheets
of snow as we climbed
to the log where we found
ourselves a seat.
Alyson Jay:
I want to marry you, baby
want to stay in bed all day.
James:
You leaning in
to kiss me, me too scared to go first
Alyson:
I'd run away with you, baby
when you look at me that way
James:
Wet lips, snow drenched
faces and heads
Alyson:
I want to believe in your gila monster angels
hold so tight, they won't let go, wont' let go
cause' that's how it goes sometimes
James:
Followed by the firm hold
of hands as we leapt back down
the trail
Alyson:
Even when you're waiting for the fall
James:
Like Jack and Jill: the tale revised
as if by dumb angels who scribbled sweet,
naive edits
Alyson:
Oh these angels, with no dramatic flare in mind
James:
With no flare
for drama; simply stupid enough
to wish to help;
Alyson:
Just keep your shoes tied
James:
Who worked
the soles of our feet to keep us
from falling familiarly down;
Alyson:
That's how it goes, that's how it goes sometimes
James:
who erased twisted
ankles; who brushed aside sticks, stones;
kept our shoes tied; our strides in step.
Alyson:
Want to walk with you, baby
up Mars Hill into the night
James:
The angles whose pens are filled
with the ink of surviving
so many
falls before
Alyson:
Float back down with you, baby
and hold your hand with all my might
James:
The dumb angels
that earned the calluses that guide
us;
Alyson:
All these angels clear a path for our feet
all the way down, all the way down
that's how it goes sometimes
even when you're waiting for the fall
James:
The light of stars caught
in the scars of their barely visible cheeks!
Alyson:
Oh, these angels
with no dramatic flare in mind
Just keep your shoes tied
that's how it goes,
that's how it goes sometimes