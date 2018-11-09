© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Poetry Friday: Gila Monster Angels On Mars Hill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By James Jay
Published November 9, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
Jay Family
When a poet and a songwriter fall in love, you get this week's Poetry Friday segment. Flagstaff-based poet James Jay wrote 'Mars Hill' after a snowy night-hike years ago with his future wife, Alyson, In response, Alyson wrote the song 'Gila Monster Angels'. Today, we put them together for Poetry Friday. 

James Jay:

'Mars Hill', for Alyson

That night-hike up Mars

Hill, a flask of John Powers going

down fast, my finger brushing 

your hand on the exchange,

big full moon, and light-rain

that morphed to sheets

of snow as we climbed 

to the log where we found

ourselves a seat.

Alyson Jay:

I want to marry you, baby

want to stay in bed all day.

James: 

You leaning in 

to kiss me, me too scared to go first 

Alyson:

I'd run away with you, baby

when you look at me that way

James:

Wet lips, snow drenched

faces and heads

Jay Family
The Jay Family

Alyson:

I want to believe in your gila monster angels

hold so tight, they won't let go, wont' let go

cause' that's how it goes sometimes

James:

Followed by the firm hold

of hands as we leapt back down

the trail

Alyson:

Even when you're waiting for the fall

James:

Like Jack and Jill: the tale revised

as if by dumb angels who scribbled sweet,

naive edits

Alyson:

Oh these angels, with no dramatic flare in mind

James:

With no flare 

for drama; simply stupid enough

to wish to help;

Alyson:

Just keep your shoes tied

James:

Who worked 

the soles of our feet to keep us

from falling familiarly down;

Alyson:

That's how it goes, that's how it goes sometimes

 James:

who erased twisted

ankles; who brushed aside sticks, stones;

kept our shoes tied; our strides in step.

Alyson:

Want to walk with you, baby

up Mars Hill into the night

James:

The angles whose pens are filled

with the ink of surviving

so many

falls before

Alyson:

Float back down with you, baby

and hold your hand with all my might

Jay Family
Poet James Jay and songwriter Alyson Jay

James:

The dumb angels

that earned the calluses that guide

us;

Alyson:

All these angels clear a path for our feet

all the way down, all the way down

that's how it goes sometimes

even when you're waiting for the fall

James:

The light of stars caught

in the scars of their barely visible cheeks!

Alyson:

Oh, these angels

with no dramatic flare in mind

Just keep your shoes tied

that's how it goes, 

that's how it goes sometimes

