Sinema Has Slight Lead In AZ Senate Race While GOP Sues Over Ballot Count

A judge today will hear a lawsuit filed this week by the GOP to limit the tally of uncounted ballots, or expand it in Arizona's conservative-leaning rural areas. At stake is the U.S. Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. As of this morning, Sinema is showing a slight lead over McSally.

Four local Republican parties filed the suit Wednesday night, challenging the state's two biggest counties for allowing voters, after election day, to help resolve problems with their signatures on mail-in ballots. About 600,000 ballots are still being counted, about 10,000 of those are in Coconino County, nearly 80% of which are early balloots. Thousands more remain uncounted in Yavapai, Apache, Navajo and Gila counties. Voters with signature problems should have been contacted already by election officials and given options to fix any issues. You can check to see if your ballot was accepted by logging on to the Secretary of State's website, www.azsos.gov. You will need either your voter ID number or your driver license number to check the status of your ballot.