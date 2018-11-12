AZ Firefighters And Red Cross Aid In Deadly CA Fires

Arizona is sending around 150 firefighters and 40 engines from all over the state to help California battle major wildfires.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Saturday that Arizona personnel and equipment will handle assignments including fire suppression and backfilling for local fire departments. Some crews are already on scene in Southern California. Arizona's firefighters are from both rural and metro agencies, including Nogales, Glendale and Sedona. It will be a minimum 14 day assignment.

Arizona chapter workers with the American Red Cross are also in California. They're helping feed and shelter some of the tens of thousands of people forced to evacuate. At least 31 people are confirmed dead. Dozens more are missing. To help Red Cross efforts you can donate at www.redcross.org and select 'California Wildfires', or you can text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10.00 donation.