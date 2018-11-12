Sinema Maintains Growing Lead Over McSally In Senate Race

Ballots are still being counted to determine Arizona's U.S. Senate race, with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema maintaining a growing lead over Republican Martha McSally.

As of Sunday night, the Secretary of State's Office shows Sinema leading by nearly 33,000 votes. That's about 49.6% of the vote compared to McSally's 48.1%. There are still some 200,000 votes left to count which will likely take several more days, according to state election officials. Sinema trailed McSally on election night, but continues to expand her lead daily as ballots are counted. The GOP filed a lawsuit last week alleging voter fraud over signatures of mail in ballots. So far, no evidence has come forth to substatiate the claim.