No Motive Known Yet In Deadly Globe Bar Shooting

Police in eastern Arizona say they have yet to figure out why a man opened fire on patrons inside a bar, killing two and wounding two.

Globe Police Chief Dale Walters said Monday the 22-year-old suspect is in custody on the nearby San Carlos Indian Reservation on unrelated charges.

Walters says the suspect and the victims were playing pool late Sunday in Jammerz Bar when three of the victims went to smoke on the back patio.

Authorities say the suspect came out and started firing a semi-automatic handgun.

A 22-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. Two 20-year-old women were airlifted to Phoenix with critical injuries.

Police are asking anyone who was at the bar to contact them.

Walters says all the victims lived in Globe.