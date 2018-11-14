© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

State To Stock Lees Ferry With Rainbow Trout

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 14, 2018 at 5:03 AM MST
fish1.jpg
AZ Game and Fish Department
/

A prized fishery below Glen Canyon Dam is getting more rainbow trout.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it will stock trout this week below the Lees Ferry boat ramp where anglers can walk in to the Colorado River. That hasn't been done since 1998.

The walk-in section is about three miles long.

Surveys had been showing a decrease in angler catch rates. The Game and Fish Department says the rates rebounded somewhat in the upper portions of the river where anglers go out with guides or on their own boats but not as quickly in the walk-in area.

The department says it will stock trout again in April if needed.

Officials say the fishing should be good because of a recent artificial flood that boosted fish food.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press