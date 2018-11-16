3rd Victim Of Globe Bar Shooting Has Died

A third victim in a bar shooting in the eastern Arizona town of Globe has died.

A cousin of 22-year-old Ashley Sanchez says she died of her injuries Thursday at a Chandler hospital.

Sanchez was one of four people shot Sunday night with 44-year-old Cristi Licano and 22-year-old Daniel Albo declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say 20-year-old Charlene Peak remains hospitalized in Phoenix in stable condition.

Sterling Randall Hunt of Globe remains in the custody of the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police.

Authorities say he's facing at least two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say the 22-year-old Hunt was playing pool with a group when a few of them went to a back patio to smoke a cigarette.

Hunt followed them and allegedly started shooting for an unknown reason.