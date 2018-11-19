© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Bar Gets Liquor License Pulled After Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2018 at 5:12 AM MST
Craig Miller
/

State officials have indefinitely suspended the liquor license of an eastern Arizona bar after a gunman opened fire and killed three people inside.

Globe Police Chief Dale Walters confirmed with The Arizona Republic late Friday that Jammerz bar in Globe, Arizona, had its liquor license suspended by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. But he declined to comment further.

The department's assistant director, Jeffery Trillo, did not immediately return a phone message.

Peter Schelstraete, an attorney for Jammerz bar owner Sara Hardy, says the state's suspension order was unusual and premature. He says the Globe Police Department hasn't completed its investigation nor concluded any fault on the bar's behalf.

Police say 22-year-old Sterling Randall Hunt opened fire at the bar last week, killing three.

Associated Press
