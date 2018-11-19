© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Duval Named to Arizona Board of Regents

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2018 at 1:48 PM MST
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed former political rival Fred DuVal to the Arizona Board of Regents.
Ducey announced Monday that DuVal, the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor, would fill a vacancy on the board.

 
DuVal was the board chairman in 2011.
 
Ducey calls his former opponent a remarkable leader with "immeasurable higher education experience."
 
DuVal says he wants to make college more affordable for students and impact the workforce in Arizona.
 
A graduate of the University of Arizona, DuVal has worked closely with the school serving on various boards.
 
He will fill a seat previously held by Rick Myers.

