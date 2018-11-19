Duval Named to Arizona Board of Regents

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed former political rival Fred DuVal to the Arizona Board of Regents.

Ducey announced Monday that DuVal, the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor, would fill a vacancy on the board.



DuVal was the board chairman in 2011.



Ducey calls his former opponent a remarkable leader with "immeasurable higher education experience."



DuVal says he wants to make college more affordable for students and impact the workforce in Arizona.



A graduate of the University of Arizona, DuVal has worked closely with the school serving on various boards.



He will fill a seat previously held by Rick Myers.

