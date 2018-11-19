© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jerome Souers Stepping Down as Northern Arizona's Football Coach

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2018 at 4:14 PM MST
Northern Arizona coach Jerome Souers is stepping down as head football coach after 21 years of leading the Lumberjacks.

The school said in a statement Monday that Souers will continue to be a part of the athletic department, working on fundraising and Native American initiatives.

Souers was effectively fired by former athletic director Lisa Campos following the 2017 season, but was re-hired to continue leading the program.

Souers went 123-114 overall and 85-77 in the Big Sky Conference. He led the Lumberjacks to the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years last season, but NAU went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky this year.

