Jerome Souers Stepping Down as Northern Arizona's Football Coach
Northern Arizona coach Jerome Souers is stepping down as head football coach after 21 years of leading the Lumberjacks.
The school said in a statement Monday that Souers will continue to be a part of the athletic department, working on fundraising and Native American initiatives.
Souers was effectively fired by former athletic director Lisa Campos following the 2017 season, but was re-hired to continue leading the program.
Souers went 123-114 overall and 85-77 in the Big Sky Conference. He led the Lumberjacks to the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years last season, but NAU went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky this year.