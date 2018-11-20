© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
1 Wallaby Killed, 2nd Injured in Fire at Zoo in Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 20, 2018 at 3:42 PM MST
Authorities say one wallaby was killed another seriously injured when a fire at a nonprofit zoo in Prescott destroyed one small exhibit building and damaged a second.

Fire officials say a heat lamp in the building that was destroyed was "the only possible source of ignition" for the fire that occurred Monday evening at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary , formerly Heritage Park Zoo.

Officials say there were no injuries to firefighters or zoo personnel and that damage to buildings and contents was estimated at $10,000.

Wallabies are marsupials that resemble kangaroos but generally are smaller.

