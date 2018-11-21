Flagstaff Adopts Climate Action Plan

On Tuesday night the Flagstaff City Council voted to adopt the Climate Action and Adaption Plan, which identifies ways to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate change. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

City staff wrote the plan with input from more than 1,000 community members. It outlines strategies that will cut Flagstaff’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2050… such as renewable energy, alternative transportation, and reduced food waste.

Nicole Antonopoulos is Flagstaff’s sustainability manager. "The climate action plan is a roadmap for Flagstaff in dealing with the changes that we know are already occurring in our climate. How can we better prepare ourselves? How can we work toward mitigating greenhouse gas emissions?" she says.

Antonopoulos says Coconino County is experiencing higher temperatures, less snowpack, and increased wildfire risk. The plan emphasizes protecting the populations that are most vulnerable to those changes. The city will fund specific projects through the regular budget process.

The plan will be updated every five years.