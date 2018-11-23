Poetry Friday: Instructions On The Way To Get Divine
This week's installment of Poetry Friday was inspired by a trip to a beautiful beach in Mexico. Flagstaff-based writer and artist Darcy Falk was looking for something divine; in her life, in her work, in the people around her. With the ocean as her guide, she came up with a poem called 'Instructions'.
Instructions
The way to get divine
Is to walk through the desert
and tell stories of times past.
The way to get divine
Is to listen to the waves crash on the shore
and dream about what’s going on under the surface.
The way to get divine
is to open your heart to rocks and clay
and the possibilities of both for forming
round places to write stories and dream.
The way to get divine
is to place yourself in the path of kindness and generosity
and transform those things into divinity.
The way to capture god
is to listen over and over to the sound of the waves,
sound of every tone and hue;
to create the same drawing over and over and over;
to turn the familiar strange, and back again;
to quest for who you were before you grew up.
The way to get divine
is to wear red plastic shoes
and walk through the desert confidently
wearing a hat.
The way to get divine
is to not wear a hat
and have visions of life being played out around you
while you bear witness.
The way to get divine
is to trace the shape of light on the rocks
and try to memorize it.
The way to get divine
is to dive off a cliff into the sand
or just imagine that this one theatrical moment
is the very thing to make you divine.
The way to get divine
is to float off (on your back) into the sea
waiting for contact from aliens or dolphins
hoping for a rescue exactly never.
The way to get divine
might be to be consumed by hermit crabs and snails
and in the end wind up as a pile of bones next to a rock.
The way to get divine is to sing out
let the vibrations in your throat purify your chest with sound.
The way to get divine
is to return to your life after purification
sit down at your desk
clearly describe the process
and burn the evidence
so the next person will have to discover the path to divinity for
herself.
