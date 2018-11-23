Poetry Friday: Instructions On The Way To Get Divine

This week's installment of Poetry Friday was inspired by a trip to a beautiful beach in Mexico. Flagstaff-based writer and artist Darcy Falk was looking for something divine; in her life, in her work, in the people around her. With the ocean as her guide, she came up with a poem called 'Instructions'.

Instructions

The way to get divine

Is to walk through the desert

and tell stories of times past.

The way to get divine

Is to listen to the waves crash on the shore

and dream about what’s going on under the surface.

The way to get divine

is to open your heart to rocks and clay

and the possibilities of both for forming

round places to write stories and dream.

The way to get divine

is to place yourself in the path of kindness and generosity

and transform those things into divinity.

The way to capture god

is to listen over and over to the sound of the waves,

sound of every tone and hue;

to create the same drawing over and over and over;

to turn the familiar strange, and back again;

to quest for who you were before you grew up.

Credit Darcy Falk / A self-portrait of the author on the beach

The way to get divine

is to wear red plastic shoes

and walk through the desert confidently

wearing a hat.

The way to get divine

is to not wear a hat

and have visions of life being played out around you

while you bear witness.

The way to get divine

is to trace the shape of light on the rocks

and try to memorize it.

The way to get divine

is to dive off a cliff into the sand

or just imagine that this one theatrical moment

is the very thing to make you divine.

The way to get divine

is to float off (on your back) into the sea

waiting for contact from aliens or dolphins

hoping for a rescue exactly never.

The way to get divine

might be to be consumed by hermit crabs and snails

and in the end wind up as a pile of bones next to a rock.

The way to get divine is to sing out

let the vibrations in your throat purify your chest with sound.

The way to get divine

is to return to your life after purification

sit down at your desk

clearly describe the process

and burn the evidence

so the next person will have to discover the path to divinity for

herself.

Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu.