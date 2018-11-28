USPS to Sell Historic Downtown Prescott Post Office

The United States Postal Service wants to sell its historic location in downtown Prescott and find a smaller location nearby.

A USPS representative explained a plan to sell the building and find a more suitable location nearby at this week's Prescott City Council meeting.

Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr made sure USPS Real Estate Specialist Sandra Rybicki acknowledged there’s no plan to demolish the building.

“So I think it’s really important that it be stated here publicly that there is no intention to tear that building down,” said Orr.

“There is no intention to tear it down," Rybicki responded.

“Basically you’re talking about relocating the retail service within a one-mile boundary,” said Orr.

The postal service says the nearly 26,000 square foot historic post office is too big for its needs.

It would prefer to have a building roughly 3,300 square feet in size sitting on a one-acre lot to allow for parking spaces.

Rybicki said the postal service will work with an outside company and seek bids for the nearly-90-year-old building, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985.



The sale of the building must go through a government-established process, including a public comment period. Comments can be sent to:





Sandra A. Rybicki

Real Estate & Assets

U.S. Postal Service

660 Data Dr., Suite 200

Plano, TX 75075-9931

