Woman Accused of Attempted Homicide in Wrong-Way I-40 Crash

A New Mexico woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated DUI and other charges accusing her of driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona before colliding head-on with a Highway Patrol sergeant's vehicle while having her 2-year-old daughter in her vehicle's back seat.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 32-year-old Patricia Rose Carvalho of Los Ranchos and the sergeant whose name was not released were injured in the Nov. 17 collision near Flagstaff but that Calvalho's daughter was uninjured.

The DPS said sergeant likely saved the lives of other drivers by conducting a traffic break after Carvalho began driving the wrong way.

Video shot from another vehicle showed two vehicles stopping before the collision.

Court records don't list an attorney for Carvalho who could comment on the allegations.