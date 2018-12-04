Gov. Ducey to Attend Services for ex-President Bush

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to attend funeral services for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington D.C.

The Republican governor's office announced that he will attend Wednesday's state funeral service for the 41st president at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bush's body was laying in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday as Americans of all stripes filed past to pay homage to the World War II veteran, former member of Congress, CIA director, vice president and president. He died last week in Houston at age 94.

Ducey also plans to attend a funeral Mass for former Arizona Rep. Ed Pastor at St. Francis Xavier Church in Phoenix on Friday. The longtime Democratic congressman who didn't seek a 12th term in 2014 died last week at age 75.