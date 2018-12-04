NAU Student Found Dead in Flagstaff, No Sign of Foul Play

Authorities say they're investigating the death of Northern Arizona University student.

Flagstaff police say 21-year-old Kain Turner of Cottonwood was found dead Monday night in the Rio De Flag.

How Turner died isn't immediately known, but police say an initial investigation doesn't indicate any sign of foul play.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will try to determine the cause of death.

NAU police also in investigating the death of Turner, who had been living on campus.