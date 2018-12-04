© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU Student Found Dead in Flagstaff, No Sign of Foul Play

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2018 at 4:13 PM MST
nau_2.jpg
Northern Arizona University

Authorities say they're investigating the death of Northern Arizona University student.

Flagstaff police say 21-year-old Kain Turner of Cottonwood was found dead Monday night in the Rio De Flag.

How Turner died isn't immediately known, but police say an initial investigation doesn't indicate any sign of foul play.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will try to determine the cause of death.

NAU police also in investigating the death of Turner, who had been living on campus.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffNAUFlagstaff Police Department
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content