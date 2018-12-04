Prescott City Council Calls for Stringer's resignation

The Prescott City Council has asked State Representative David Stringer to resign his seat in the state legislature.

The council convened a special meeting Tuesday morning, and voted 6-1 to request the Prescott-area legislator step down before the legislature convenes in January, saying he no longer has the ability to effectively represent the city's citizens and Yavapai County.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli says he thinks Stringer’s remarks are wrong and reflect poorly on the city.

“Although Mr. Stringer is entitled to his opinions, in his recent remarks, those opinions are harmful to our community and those who live and work here.”

Other council members expressed disapproval and concern that the remarks would harm the city’s ability to attract international business and tourism.

Councilman Phil Goode cast the lone no vote, saying that while they may share a constituency with Stringer, this is not their job.

“He is directly responsible to the voters, and they have the responsibility to recall him over this issue if they choose.”

A recent recording featured Stringer saying African-Americans “don’t blend in” and calling spanish-speaking students a burden on the taxpayer.

This marks the second time this year Stringer has made comments that carried racial connotations.

The previous comments led to calls for his from the head of the Arizona Republican Party and Governor Doug Ducey.

The most recent comments led to Stringer losing his spot as chairman of the House Sentencing and Recidivism Reform Committee.

The entirety of the letter approved by the Prescott City Council can be read here.

http://www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/12.04.18-Action-Taken.pdf