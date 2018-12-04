© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sections Of Arizona Forest Close For Bald Eagle Nesting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
Sections of Tonto National Forest in Arizona are being closed to the public for the annual bald eagle nesting season.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday that the annual closures protect bald eagles during their critical reproductive period. The affected areas were closed over the past weekend and will not reopen until June 30.

They include: Goldfield on the Mesa Ranger District, Lower Verde and Cliff on Cave Creek Ranger District, and Seventy-Six, Armer, Bachelor, Pinto, and Tonto on the Tonto Basin Ranger District.

The agency says river rafters may pass on the Lower Verde River in the closure area but may not stop or leave the river.

Detailed information about the closures is available on the forest website.

