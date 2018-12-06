Scottsdale Attorney Gets Prison In Bankruptcy Fraud Case

A Scottsdale attorney has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $1.4 million in restitution in a bankruptcy fraud case.

Prosecutors say Scott Allan Maasen previously pleaded guilty to one count of concealment of assets in bankruptcy.

He must pay restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Maasen filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after he stopped making payments on a $1.5 million loan.

As part of his plea, Maasen admitted he purchased a $90,000 engagement ring for his fiance while his bankruptcy proceedings were pending.

Prosecutors say Maasen used a credit card and bank accounts in his father's name to make the payments to give the false appearance that Maasen's dad had bought the ring.