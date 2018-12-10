© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Council to Vote on Including E-Cigarettes in Tobacco Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published December 10, 2018 at 3:43 PM MST
Vaping.jpg
Lindsay Fox
/

The Flagstaff City Council will vote tonight to expand its law banning tobacco use in public places to include electronic cigarettes.

The vaping ban unanimously passed a procedural vote last week, and approval at tonight’s meeting would finalize it, effective January 10th.

Flagstaff Councilman Jim McCarthy says the city’s smoking ban is in need of updating, since e-cigarettes didn’t exist when the ban was enstated in 2005.

“To me that’s just the technical clean-up of the law because to me it seems obvious that vaping and smoking are basically the same thing,” he says.

If adopted, the ordinance would cover smoking or vaping in any public place or workplace.

McCarthy says the council may soon also vote on an ordinance that would make Flagstaff the fourth city in Arizona to raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, joining Cottonwood, Douglas and Tucson.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffsmokingpublic healthflagstaff city counciltobaccoe-cigarettestobacco 21
Related Content