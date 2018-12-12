Yavapai County Gets $25M In Federal Funds For Road Project

Yavapai County has been awarded $25 million in grant funding to help build a bridge over the Verde River.

The county says the project will reduce emergency response times, increase tourism and relieve traffic congestion.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Tuesday.

The project will connect the northern portion of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and Camp Verde to State Route 260. It includes a 1.7-mile, two-lane road with a bridge over the Verde River.

An overview of the project puts the cost at nearly $30 million. There's no timeline for construction.

The Transportation Department says the grants that support road, rail, transit and port infrastructure projects are highly competitive. It received more than 850 applications but awarded funding for only 91 projects.