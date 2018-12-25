© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Police Respond To Rabid Fox Calls In Flagstaff Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 25, 2018 at 4:54 AM MST
FOX1.jpg
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
/

Police officials say they have responded to several calls about rabid foxes in the Flagstaff area.

The police department said Monday a fox believed to have rabies jumped into the bed of a pickup truck and bit someone before running away Sunday. A fox believed to be the same one was captured a few hours later after another attack was reported. A second fox believed to be rabid was captured Sunday after it bit a person.

Flagstaff police warns people not to approach or try to feed wild animals. It asks them to call authorities if they see animals exhibiting unusual behavior.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press