New Medical Examiner's Office Under Construction

The Coconino County medical examiner's office is getting a late Christmas gift.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the department will be moved in May to a newly renovated building in Flagstaff that is 22 years younger and provides more space for work, storage and much-needed new equipment.

Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples says the additional space will allow the department to take on more interns and become more of a teaching facility.

The original budget for the project — including property acquisition and renovation — was $3.45 million. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an additional award of more than $170,000 for the purchase of new equipment and surgical lights.

The new facility is in an 8,278-square-foot (769-square-meter) warehouse space purchased for about $870,000.

Renovations began in September and are scheduled to be completed by the end of April.