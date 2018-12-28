© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Report Finds Growing Substance Abuse in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published December 28, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
alcohol-64164_1280_1.jpg

Coconino County has some of the highest rates of drug and alcohol-related hospitalizations in the state, and those rates are increasing. 

That’s according to a report issued by the Coconino County Public Health Services District that examined substance use in the county from 2012 to 2016. 

KNAU’s Zac Ziegler sat down with county epidemiologist Chelsey Donohoo. The first topic, what she saw as the most important details from the report.

Coconino County's report on substance abuse can be found here.

