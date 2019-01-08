© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Hacienda Healthcare CEO Resigns After Vegetative Patient Gives Birth

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 8, 2019 at 5:03 AM MST
hacienda-ceo.jpg
Hacienda Healthcare Photo
/

The CEO of a private health care facility in Phoenix has resigned after reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.

A spokesman for Hacienda Healthcare says Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday and it was unanimously accepted by the facility's board of directors.

A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.

It has triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation that the state governor's office calls "deeply troubling."

Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.

A Hacienda board member says the facility "will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation."

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press