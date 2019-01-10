Arizona Nearing Deadline For Colorado River Drought Plan

An Arizona committee looking for ways to divvy up cuts from the Colorado River water supply says it has about a handful of issues to settle.

Arizona is one of several states tasked with a drought contingency plan that the federal government wants to adopt by Jan. 31.

Farmers, cities, tribes, home builders, state agencies and others on the committee met Tuesday. Their goal is to save up to 700,000 acre-feet of water over seven years.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that farmers in Pinal County want more water and certainty in funding for groundwater wells.

Homebuilders also want extra water until a deal with a tribe is finalized.

Two Arizona water utilities remain at odds over water stored in Lake Mead.

The Arizona Legislature must approve the complex plan.