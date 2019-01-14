© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave Sheriff: Prescott Valley Woman Dead After Plane Crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published January 14, 2019 at 3:54 PM MST
mohave_plane_crash.jpeg

A release from the Mohave County Sheriff's office identified the woman killed in the crash of a small plane near Kingman as 38-year-old Heidi Sue Dowland of Prescott Valley.

The release adds that 43-year-old Christopher Adam Anderson of Prescott Valley was also injured.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital, and later moved to a facility in Las Vegas

 

A sheriff's office release says he is in critical condition.

 

The plane crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the Hualapai Mountain Park.

 

Sheriff's officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are overseeing the investigation into the cause.

 

Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
