Forest Service Asks for Comments on Fossil Creek Plan; Cancels Public Meetings

The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to comment on a new management plan for Fossil Creek in central Arizona. But three public meetings were cancelled due to the federal shutdown. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Meetings in Camp Verde, Pine, and Flagstaff will be rescheduled once federal funding is restored.

The management plan offers five alternatives that balance visitor access with Fossil Creek’s cultural, environmental, and scenic values. Since 2016 a seasonal reservation system has limited the number of people in the river corridor to about 800 at a time.

The U.S. Forest Service’s proposed action would almost double that number and expand recreation sites and trails. Other alternatives would reduce the visitors instead to offer a more primitive recreation experience. Details about the five options are available on the Coconino National Forest website.

The final plan will guide river management for the next two decades.

The public can still email, mail or fax their comments to the U.S. Forest Service during the federal shutdown. The comment period is open through February 28.