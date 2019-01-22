© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Forest Service Asks for Comments on Fossil Creek Plan; Cancels Public Meetings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published January 22, 2019 at 2:31 PM MST
Melissa Sevigny
The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to comment on a new management plan for Fossil Creek in central Arizona. But three public meetings were cancelled due to the federal shutdown. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Meetings in Camp Verde, Pine, and Flagstaff will be rescheduled once federal funding is restored.

The management plan offers five alternatives that balance visitor access with Fossil Creek’s cultural, environmental, and scenic values. Since 2016 a seasonal reservation system has limited the number of people in the river corridor to about 800 at a time.

The U.S. Forest Service’s proposed action would almost double that number and expand recreation sites and trails. Other alternatives would reduce the visitors instead to offer a more primitive recreation experience. Details about the five options are available on the Coconino National Forest website.

The final plan will guide river management for the next two decades.

The public can still email, mail or fax their comments to the U.S. Forest Service during the federal shutdown. The comment period is open through February 28.

KNAU and Arizona News Fossil CreekEnvironmentForest ServiceLocal NewsCoconino National ForestScience and Innovationoutdoor recreationfederal shutdown
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
