KNAU and Arizona News

Seligman Man Dies After His Motorcycle Collides With 2 Cows

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2019 at 3:10 PM MST
Yavapai County authorities say a Seligman man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with two cows on a roadway.

They say 54-year-old John Travers was declared dead at the scene of Wednesday night's crash.

County sheriff's deputies say Travers wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

Deputies had been dispatched to the collision near Route 66 in Seligman.

Witnesses recalled seeing the motorcycle rider at a bar in Seligman a couple hours earlier.

Residents in the area reported seeing the motorcycle travelling at high speed on Fort Rock Road just prior to hearing a loud crash.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash.

