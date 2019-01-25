© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Closures, Fuels Reduction Helped AZ Avoid a Potentially Calamitous 2018 Fire Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 25, 2019 at 11:17 AM MST
fuels_project__1280x960_.jpg
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
/

Arizona avoided a potentially calamitous fire season in 2018 after a record-setting dry winter and spring. State fire officials say proactive prevention measures reduced wildfire impacts. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management credits the early implementation of fire restrictions and temporary closures of particularly vulnerable areas. They also say fuels reduction and thinning projects prevented what many were predicting to be a severe fire season.

In 2018, 165,000 acres of state, federal, private and tribal land burned—a substantial drop from the previous year in which wildfires charred nearly 420,000 acres.

In addition, about 2,000 wildfires ignited in Arizona last year, which was about 200 fewer than 2017. As majority of those were human caused.

State fire managers say fuels reduction projects continue even as most work on federal land has been delayed during the government shutdown.

news_donate_22.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonafirewildfireLocal NewsArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementFire Season 2018Fire Season 2019federal shutdown
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content