Arizona Lawmaker Targeted With 2nd Ethics Complaint

An Arizona lawmaker has filed a second ethics complaint against Rep. David Stringer, citing the Prescott Republican's remarks on race and a recently published report that he was charged with sex crimes in 1983.

Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding filed the complaint Tuesday, a day after he asked the House to expel Stringer. Republicans blocked a vote on expulsion.

Bolding's ethics complaint says Stringer "has engaged in a pattern of conduct that demonstrates that he is unfit to serve in this august body."

Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend has also filed an ethics complaint against Stringer.

Stringer has not responded to requests for comment over several days. He took heat last year for remarks about immigrants and people of color. The Phoenix New Times reported last week that the 1983 charges were expunged.