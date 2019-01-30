© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Stringer Suspended From Last Committee Assignment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:10 PM MST
stringer02_t715.jpg
Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer
/

The Arizona House speaker is suspending the only remaining committee assignment for a state lawmaker under scrutiny for sex charges in the 1980s and his comments on race.

Speaker Rusty Bowers said Wednesday that fellow Republican Rep. David Stringer of Prescott will be removed from the House Government Committee until the conclusion of an ethics investigation. Bowers also says the Ethics Committee will get the resources for a thorough investigation.

The Phoenix New Times reported last week that the 1983 sex crimes charges were later expunged. Stringer lost a prominent position as a committee chair last year after a tape circulated on social media of him saying "there aren't enough white kids to go around" when discussing integration in schools.

Stringer did not respond to a request for comment.

