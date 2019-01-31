© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Armed Man in Custody After 6-Hour Standoff in Williams

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2019 at 3:11 PM MST
Coconino County Sheriff's Dept.
Authorities say an armed man who barricaded himself in his car for more than six hours outside a supermarket in Williams now is in custody after he wounded himself.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say Wednesday's standoff that began shortly after noon and ended around 6:30 p.m. when Solan shot himself and suffered a leg wound.

Solan was treated at a Flagstaff hospital and then booked into the county jail on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault, weapons violations, resisting arrest and probation violation.

Sheriff's deputies and Williams police had executed a traffic stop on Route 66 for Solan, who was wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault and kidnapping case.

The man told authorities Solan allegedly had used a gun to hold him against his will Monday north of Williams.

Associated Press
